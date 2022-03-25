Century's Nissley, Kinnebrew both first team all-state; Mandan freshman Johnson on second

This year's Class A all-state girls basketball team has a little bit of everything.

A unanimous selection? That would be Century standout Logan Nissley. Teammates on the first team? Century's got that covered, too, with Nissley and fellow junior Bergan Kinnebrew.

Rarer still, this year's 13-player squad, which is voted on by the North Dakota Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, has at least one player from five different grades -- four seniors, five juniors, one sophomore, one freshman and two eighth-graders.

"There's so much talent in the state," Century coach Nate Welstad said. "It does really set up for an exciting time in girls basketball."

Shaun Henderson, whose freshman post McKenna Johnson was named to the second team, agreed.

"I think you're seeing a lot of kids taking the individual development of their skill sets to the next level with all these training facilities, personal coaches and things like that. They're able to take that training, grasp it and then apply it on the court," Henderson said. "There's a lot of talented kids and they're having success early."

Nissley and Kinnebrew led Century to a 24-1 record, the lone loss in the state championship game to Minot.

Nissley, who committed to the University of Nebraska last week, averaged 21.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

Kinnebrew accounted for 18.5 points, 6.3 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

"I haven't seen a lot of players that have put in as much time as those two have," Welstad said of Nissley and Kinnebrew. "Logan is also a volleyball standout but she continues to work on her game. Bergan has put a ton of time in with her dad and is always working on her craft.

"They're both such well-rounded players. There's always things you can work on and improve and those two girls will do the work necessary."

Rounding out the first team are seniors Annie Nabwe (14.1 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 2.5 spg) of Jamestown and Fargo South's Adie Wagner (21.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.8 apg) and West Fargo junior Miriley Simon (22.3 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 1.6 bpg). Nabwe is going to the University of Minnesota to participate in track and field.

Johnson, a 6-2 ninth-grader, had to take on even a bigger load for Mandan with sophomore guard Jayden Wiest (knee) out for the season.

Johnson delivered, averaging 13.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. Johnson was even more dominant in the West Region tournament with back-to-back 20 rebound games.

She's already getting interest from D-I colleges. NDSU made her a scholarship offer earlier this month.

"We knew she was going to be a big piece of our puzzle, but when Jayden (Wiest) got injured, that meant she was going to have to play at an all-conference, all-state-type level and she did," Henderson said. "McKenna has a lot of ability. For as well as she played this season as a freshman, we're really excited about what the future looks like for her."

Minot's dynamic eighth-grade duo of Maggie Fricke and Leelee Bell were named to the second team. Fricke averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 assists in leading the Majettes to their first state title since 1978. Bell accounted for 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Other second-team selections are Rachel Dahlen (16.4 points, 9.4 rpg, 1.9 bpg) of Devils Lake, Grand Forks Red River sophomore Jocelyn Schiller (21.3 ppg, 6 apg, 6 spg), Chloe Pfau (20 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.4 spg) of West Fargo, Turtle Mountain's Amya Gourneau (19.9 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.5 rpg, 1.1 spg) and Emily Srejma (15.7 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.1 bpg) from Fargo Shanley.

