Century's defense holds down Mandan in victory

The second half started with an exchange of punts and a fumble by the Braves on the snap that left them looking at 3rd-and-19 from their own 2.

In what turned out to be the Braves’ one true flash of offense, Lowman hit Treys Tietz for 51 yards, and on the next play hit Tietz again for 41 down to the CHS 4. The senior receiver caught six passes for 172 yards.

But Century’s Ian Ely made what may have been the play of the game stepping in front of a Lowman pass in the end zone and returning the interception to the Century 45. That not only took the only momentum Mandan had in the game but led to a 12-play, 55-yard scoring drive that Garcia capped with a 5-yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter.

“We really wanted to establish balance through the course of the game,” Sheldon said. “By the second possession of the second half, I don’t know that we even thought about running other than to mix things up.”

Seven of Mandan’s eight first downs came through the air, whereas 11 of Century’s 13 came on the ground.

Schaffner completed 3 of 11 passes for 29 yards and ran for 25 of his team’s 184 yards on the ground.

“Cade’s had a heck of a two-year run,” Wingenbach said. “But he’ll give credit to the guys up front, and vice versa. We’ve got to be a little more balanced with the passing game. It’ll come.”

