Burgum, Chiefs rally late for victory over Govs

Monday's Legion baseball game in Mandan between the Chiefs and Govs did not count in the statewide standings, but it did not lack for meaning.

Lucas Burgum, a third-year player for the Chiefs, delivered a clutch game-tying triple in the bottom of the seventh, then scored on a wild pitch to win it, giving the home team a 7-6 victory.

"It's a huge win. It's been like 10 years since we beat these guys on the third or fourth," Burgum said of the annual holiday games between the rival teams. "There's no better place to be on the Fourth than Mandan. To come out here and win one for the city, it was great."

Fittingly, the game went down to the wire. In three meetings between the Govs and Chiefs this summer, all three have been decided by one run.

"I found myself stepping back and just kind of taking it all in. It was a fun day," Mandan manager Jake Kincaid said, referencing the Chiefs' hall of fame induction ceremony prior to the game. "Obviously, to be able to pull it out, makes it even better."

It took some guts.

The Chiefs overcame deficits of 4-0 and 7-2.

"That's something so far we've struggled with is getting down and just being able to keep chipping away at it and stay in it," Kincaid said. "We finally found a way to get it to pay off and a lot of guys contributed."

Burgum, who reached base three times in the game, played a large role. After McCoy Keller doubled to start the bottom of the seventh inning, Burgum's towering triple to right-center field scored pinch runner Hudsen Sheldon easily to tie it.

After two intentional walks, the 6-3 Burgum raced home on a wild pitch seal the Chiefs' victory.

"We were able to chip away at the lead. Lots of guys were having good at bats throughout the game and that was big for us," said Burgum, who will play college baseball at Alexandria (Minn.) Tech next season. "We've kind of struggled with leaving guys on base at times this season, but today we were able to get some key hits in big spots. Hopefully, that's something we can build on."

The Govs, who won 3-2 Sunday at Memorial Ballpark, had their four-game winning streak snapped, but still sit 14-7 overall.

"It looks like those are the types of games we're going to play against them where it's going to come down to a play or two," Bismarck manager Mike Skytland said. "Give credit to a couple of their kids for coming up with big hits late in the game."

The Govs jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

With one out, Tommy Kraljic singled, Isaac Pegors was hit in the helmet and Noah Riedinger reached on a high fly ball to right field which was lost in the sun.

The next batter, Carter Krueger, singled into left to make it 1-0. Carson Motschenbacher made it 2-0 on a ground out to second base. With two outs, Parker Sagsveen doubled the lead with a bloop single into center field to make it 4-0 Govs.

Mandan cut the lead in half with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Burgum singled home McCoy Keller for their first run. Burgum later scored on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Three hits and a walk stretched the Govs' lead to five in the top of the fifth.

Sagsveen and Marcus Butts had run-scoring singles before Motschenbacher slid home on a wild pitch.

The Chiefs came right back with three runs of their own.

Avery Bogner and Isaac Huettl walked and singled to start the inning. Keller flied to right to score Bogner. Brayden Bunnell was up next and he hit a hard grounder to short, which was misplayed and rolled all the way to the fence.

Bunnell scored one batter later on a lineout to center by Burgum, cutting the gap to 7-5.

"The approach was, hey, let's just keep keep chipping away and try to score every inning," Burgum said. "They have a good team. Every time we play against them, it seems like it's close like this."

Mandan got a run closer in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Anthony Johnson.

With one out, Regan Schlosser walked out of the 8-hole in the lineup. Johnson followed with a deep drive into the right-center field gap to score Schlosser, cutting it to 7-6.

Mandan relief pitcher Seth Arenz fired back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh, setting the stage for the walk-off win.

"We found something in a couple of bullpens with him and he came in attacked the zone and did a great job," Kincaid said of Arenz. "He made them put the ball in play and we made a couple of nice defensive plays behind him."

The Chiefs, now 17-9 on the season, are off until playing in the Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown over the weekend, which includes another game against the Govs on Sunday.

"I think conference games, that's where we need to pick it up a little bit, but we're confident we can do that," Burgum said.

Bismarck was scheduled to play two counters Wednesday in Minot before the busy weekend.

"Overall, I'm really happy with where we're at," Skytland said. "We have a deep team and I think we'll just continue to improve as the season goes on."