Bucking bull pioneer Joe Berger was a living legend, his son Chad says

Chad Berger has seen a lot of things in his lifetime. But he’s never seen anything like the outpouring of respect and condolences his family received this week after the passing of his father, legendary stock contractor Joe Berger.

“From all over the United States and Canada,” Chad said. “When I say he was a living legend, I’m not kidding. When I took him to bull riding or rodeo, they swarmed him like a bunch of bees to say hello to Joe Berger.”

One of the pioneers in breeding bulls for bucking purposes, Joe died on Christmas Day in a Bismarck hospital at the age of 84. But his legacy lives on in his son Chad, the 10-time Professional Bull Riding Contractor of the Year who often redirected credit for his incredible career to his father.

“Pretty much whatever he wanted to do, he did it,” Chad said. “He had a vision and went for it.”

By the time Joe retired from the stock contracting business, he had gone from a kid who left school after the eighth grade to the head of a cattle empire. He was inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2016.

Joe was born in July 1936 and grew up on a farm in Solen before the family moved to Mandan. His dad, Tim, worked for Kist Livestock and Joe followed him around.