Breuer overcomes obstacles to finish strong

In any other year, Mandan's Ty Bruer would be celebrating a Badlands Circuit Finals bareback championship and making travel arrangements for Las Vegas and December's National Finals Rodeo.

Alas, the last two seasons haven’t been kind to the six-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. A torn biceps in his riding arm ended a run of four straight NFRs despite placing high enough to qualify for the event. It also caused him to miss the circuit finals, which he had won in 2019 and 2018.

Another injury led to a slow start to 2021, and despite going hard down the stretch, Breuer missed out on the NFR again, finishing 19th with $54,933. But he won the average and year-end titles at the recent Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot.

That, Breuer said, is a great way to jump start the 2022 season.

“The Badlands Circuit is really important because the money you win at the circuit finals counts toward the beginning of the 2022 year,” Breuer said. “And you get to go to the RAM finals (year-end and average winner from each circuit). You get to go ride for a lot of money and that counts for the world standing also.”

Breuer won all three rounds and the average in Minot, earning more than $10,000 for the 2022 season and reserving his spot at next spring’s RAM National Circuit Finals. There last year, Breuer’s travel partner, Tanner Aus, earned nearly $15,000. Breuer’s best finish was second in the average.

Obviously, it’s not Las Vegas where hundreds of thousands of dollars are at stake.

“I was shooting for it. I made a good run,” Breuer said. “It’s just one of those things. I tore my biceps last year and I came off an injury this year. I took it easy at the beginning of the year. The last two months, I had a shot at making the NFR and went hard, but it didn’t work out.”

It had worked out five of the six times Breuer had previously qualified.

Breuer earned the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year title in 2010. Before that, he was a three-time North Dakota high school bareback champion and placed second in the National High School Finals Rodeo in 2008.

Breuer went on to win the College National Finals Rodeo while riding for Central Wyoming College in 2010.

As a PRCA rookie, Breuer finished 34th in the world with $25,231 in earnings. He climbed to 23rd in 2012 and finally cracked the top 15 and qualified for the NFR in 2013. He placed in one round that year, but was injured in the third round and finished 14th in the world standings.

Breuer won the circuit in 2014 and again in 2016 and began a four-year run of NFR appearances in 2016. That year, he placed in four rounds and finished 14th in the year-end standings with $114,330.

In 2017, he won his first round and placed in two others at the NFR and finished 13th with $145,645.

In 2018, he won the circuit and a round at the NFR and finished 12th with $127,789.

In 2019, he won the circuit and placed in two rounds at the NFR, finishing 13th with $120,911.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Breuer earned $39,334 and was 14th in the standings. But his biceps injury kept him from another NFR.

Barring another injury, the 31-year-old should be on his way to another NFR, a pursuit that will start in earnest next summer.

“I won’t go to as many, maybe a couple a month, but not hard right now,” Breuer said. “I’ll go to Billings and Indianapolis. Just go for the weekend and come home. June is usually when a guy leaves home and is gone for the rest of the summer. It all depends on how healthy a guy is and how much money a guy has won after winter. At my age, I’m just lucky that I’m still able to do it.”

And how long will he continue?

“I can’t put a number on it,” Breuer said. “It’s one of those deals that I still crave it right now, but the day I don’t crave it anymore, I’m darn sure not going to do it.”

