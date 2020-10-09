 Skip to main content
Braves schedule - Oct. 9, 2020
BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - Oct. 9, 2020

Friday, Oct. 9

• Boys soccer, TBD, state, Fargo. 

• Boys tennis, TBD, state, Grand Forks.

• Boys football, 7 p.m., Legacy, Starion Sports Complex. 

Saturday, Oct. 10

• Boys tennis, TBD, state, Grand Forks.

• Boys soccer, TBD, state, Fargo. 

• Girls swimming, 11 a.m., Century, BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center. 

• Boys cross country, 1 p.m., regionals, McDowell Dam Park.

• Girls cross country, 1 p.m., regionals, McDowell Dam Park.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., St. Mary's, Mandan High School gymnasium.

Thursday, Oct. 15

• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., Century, Olson Gymnasium at Bismarck Century High School.

