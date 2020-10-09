Braves schedule - Oct. 9, 2020

Friday, Oct. 9
• Boys soccer, TBD, state, Fargo.
• Boys tennis, TBD, state, Grand Forks.
• Boys football, 7 p.m., Legacy, Starion Sports Complex.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Boys tennis, TBD, state, Grand Forks.
• Boys soccer, TBD, state, Fargo.
• Girls swimming, 11 a.m., Century, BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center.
• Boys cross country, 1 p.m., regionals, McDowell Dam Park.
• Girls cross country, 1 p.m., regionals, McDowell Dam Park.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., St. Mary's, Mandan High School gymnasium.
Thursday, Oct. 15
• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., Century, Olson Gymnasium at Bismarck Century High School.
