Braves schedule - Oct. 16, 2020

Friday, Oct. 16
• Girls swimming, 5 p.m., Legacy, Mandan Aquatic Center.
• Boys football, 7 p.m., Williston, Williston High School Legends Field.
Saturday, Oct. 17
• Girls swimming, 10:30 a.m., invitational, Mandan Aquatic Center.
Monday, Oct. 19
• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., Legacy, Mandan High School gymnasium.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Girls volleyball, 8 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson High School.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Boys football, 7 p.m., Jamestown, Starion Sports Complex.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!