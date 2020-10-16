 Skip to main content
Braves schedule - Oct. 16, 2020
BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - Oct. 16, 2020

Friday, Oct. 16

• Girls swimming, 5 p.m., Legacy, Mandan Aquatic Center. 

• Boys football, 7 p.m., Williston, Williston High School Legends Field.

Saturday, Oct. 17

• Girls swimming, 10:30 a.m., invitational, Mandan Aquatic Center. 

Monday, Oct. 19

• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., Legacy, Mandan High School gymnasium. 

Tuesday, Oct. 20

• Girls volleyball, 8 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson High School. 

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• Boys football, 7 p.m., Jamestown, Starion Sports Complex. 

