Braves schedule - May, 14, 2021

Friday, May 14
• Boys golf, 10 a.m., invitational, Fox Hills Golf and Country Club.
• Girls tennis, 11 a.m., Valley City, Valley City High School.
• Girls tennis, 2:30 p.m., Fargo Shanley, Island Park.
Saturday, May 8
• Girls tennis, 9 a.m., Sheyenne, TBA.
• Girls track, 10 a.m., invitational, Starion Sports Complex.
• Boys baseball, 12 p.m., Century, Sanford Sports Complex.
• Girls softball, 12 p.m., Legacy, Fort Lincoln Elementary.
• Girls soccer, 2 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School.
Monday, May 17
• Boys golf, 9:30 a.m., invitational, Riverwood Golf Course.
• Boys track, 2 p.m., meet, Bismarck Community Bowl and Starion Sports Complex.
• Girls track, 2 p.m., meet, Bismarck Community Bowl.
Tuesday, May 18
• Boys baseball, 4:30 p.m., Williston, Mandan Memorial Ball Park.
• Girls softball, 4:30 p.m., Bismarck High, Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan.