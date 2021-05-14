 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braves schedule - May, 14, 2021
0 comments
BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - May, 14, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, May 14

• Boys golf, 10 a.m., invitational, Fox Hills Golf and Country Club.

• Girls tennis, 11 a.m., Valley City, Valley City High School.

• Girls tennis, 2:30 p.m., Fargo Shanley, Island Park.

Saturday, May 8

• Girls tennis, 9 a.m., Sheyenne, TBA. 

• Girls track, 10 a.m., invitational, Starion Sports Complex.

• Boys baseball, 12 p.m., Century, Sanford Sports Complex.

• Girls softball, 12 p.m., Legacy, Fort Lincoln Elementary.

• Girls soccer, 2 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School.

Monday, May 17

• Boys golf, 9:30 a.m., invitational, Riverwood Golf Course.

• Boys track, 2 p.m., meet, Bismarck Community Bowl and Starion Sports Complex.

• Girls track, 2 p.m., meet, Bismarck Community Bowl.

Tuesday, May 18

• Boys baseball, 4:30 p.m., Williston, Mandan Memorial Ball Park.

• Girls softball, 4:30 p.m., Bismarck High, Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan.

Thursday, May 20

• Girls softball, 4:30 p.m., Century, Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News