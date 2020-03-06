Braves schedule - March 6, 2020
BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - March 6, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, March 6

• Boys basketball, time TBD, regionals, Bismarck Civic Center.

• Girls basketball, time TBD, regionals, Bismarck Civic Center.

• Boys swimming, 12:30 p.m., state, Hulbert Aquatics Center, West Fargo.

Saturday, March 7

• Boys basketball, time TBD, regionals, Bismarck Civic Center.

• Girls basketball, time TBD, regionals, Bismarck Civic Center.

• Boys swimming, 1:15 p.m., state, Hulbert Aquatics Center, West Fargo.

Thursday, March 12

• Girls basketball, time TBD, state, Sanford Health Athletic Center - Scheels Center. 

• Boys basketball, time TBD, state, Sanford Health Athletic Center - Scheels Center. 

Friday, March 13

• Girls basketball, time TBD, state, Sanford Health Athletic Center - Scheels Center. 

• Boys basketball, time TBD, state, Sanford Health Athletic Center - Scheels Center. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News