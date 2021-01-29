Braves schedule - Jan. 29, 2021

Friday, Jan. 29
• Girls gymnastics, 5 p.m., Valley City, Youth Sports Complex.
• Boys swimming, 6 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson Recreation Center.
• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Devils Lake, Devils Lake Burdick Arena.
• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School.
Saturday, Jan. 30
• Girls gymnastics, 12 p.m., invitational, Dickinson High School.
• Girls basketball, 3 p.m., Turtle Mountain, Mandan High School.
• Boys basketball, 4:45 p.m., Turtle Mountain, Mandan High School.
• Girls ice hockey, 1 p.m., Grand Forks, Grand Forks.
• Boys ice hockey, 8 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson Recreation Center.
Monday, Feb. 1
• Wrestling, 5 p.m., Turtle Mountain, Mandan High School.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Girls basketball, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary's, Mandan High School.
• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary's, St. Mary's Central High School.