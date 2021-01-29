 Skip to main content
Braves schedule - Jan. 29, 2021
Braves schedule - Jan. 29, 2021

Friday, Jan. 29

• Girls gymnastics, 5 p.m., Valley City, Youth Sports Complex. 

• Boys swimming, 6 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson Recreation Center. 

• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Devils Lake, Devils Lake Burdick Arena. 

• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School. 

Saturday, Jan. 30

• Girls gymnastics, 12 p.m., invitational, Dickinson High School.

• Girls basketball, 3 p.m., Turtle Mountain, Mandan High School. 

• Boys basketball, 4:45 p.m., Turtle Mountain, Mandan High School.

• Girls ice hockey, 1 p.m., Grand Forks, Grand Forks. 

• Boys ice hockey, 8 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson Recreation Center. 

Monday, Feb. 1

• Wrestling, 5 p.m., Turtle Mountain, Mandan High School. 

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• Girls basketball, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary's, Mandan High School. 

• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary's, St. Mary's Central High School.

