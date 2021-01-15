 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braves schedule - Jan. 15, 2021
BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - Jan. 15, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 15

• Girls gymnastics, 5 p.m., invitational, Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

• Boys swimming, 5 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School. 

• Girls basketball, 5:45 p.m., Watford City, Mandan High School.

• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Bismarck Blizzards, Capital Ice Complex.

• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Watford City, Mandan High School.

Saturday, Jan. 16

• Girls dance and drill, TBD, invitational, Legacy High School.

• Wrestling, 2 p.m., Williston, Williston High School. 

Tuesday, Jan. 19

• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., Dickinson, Mandan High School.

• Boys ice hockey, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck High School, Starion Sports Complex.

• Girls basketball, 8:30 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson High School.

Thursday, Jan. 20

• Girls gymnastics, 5:30 p.m., invitational, Starion Sports Complex.

• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Minot, Minot High School Magic City Campus.

• Boys ice hockey, 7:15 p.m., Bismarck Century, Capital Ice Complex.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News