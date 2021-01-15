Braves schedule - Jan. 15, 2021

Friday, Jan. 15
• Girls gymnastics, 5 p.m., invitational, Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.
• Boys swimming, 5 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School.
• Girls basketball, 5:45 p.m., Watford City, Mandan High School.
• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Bismarck Blizzards, Capital Ice Complex.
• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Watford City, Mandan High School.
Saturday, Jan. 16
• Girls dance and drill, TBD, invitational, Legacy High School.
• Wrestling, 2 p.m., Williston, Williston High School.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., Dickinson, Mandan High School.
• Boys ice hockey, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck High School, Starion Sports Complex.
• Girls basketball, 8:30 p.m., Dickinson, Dickinson High School.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Girls gymnastics, 5:30 p.m., invitational, Starion Sports Complex.
• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Minot, Minot High School Magic City Campus.
• Boys ice hockey, 7:15 p.m., Bismarck Century, Capital Ice Complex.