Braves schedule - Feb. 21, 2020

Friday, Feb. 21
• Wrestling, time TBD, state, Fargodome.
• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, regionals, VFW Sports Center.
• Girls gymnastics, 5 p.m., regionals, Jamestown High School.
• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Century, Mandan High School.
Saturday, Feb. 22
You have free articles remaining.
• Wrestling, time TBD, state, Fargodome.
• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, regionals, VFW Sports Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Girls basketball, 5:45 p.m., Jamestown, Jerry Meyer Arena.
• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, state tournament, Scheels Arena.
• Girls ice hockey, time TBD, state tournament, Scheels Arena.