Braves schedule - Feb. 21, 2020
Braves schedule - Feb. 21, 2020

Friday, Feb. 21

• Wrestling, time TBD, state, Fargodome.

• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, regionals, VFW Sports Center. 

• Girls gymnastics, 5 p.m., regionals, Jamestown High School. 

• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Century, Mandan High School. 

Saturday, Feb. 22 

• Wrestling, time TBD, state, Fargodome.

• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, regionals, VFW Sports Center. 

Tuesday, Feb. 25

• Girls basketball, 5:45 p.m., Jamestown, Jerry Meyer Arena.

• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School. 

Thursday, Feb. 27

• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, state tournament, Scheels Arena. 

• Girls ice hockey, time TBD, state tournament, Scheels Arena. 

