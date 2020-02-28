Braves schedule - Feb. 28, 2020
Braves schedule - Feb. 28, 2020

Friday, Feb. 28

• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, state, Scheels Arena.  

• Girls ice hockey, time TBD, state, Scheels Arena. 

• Girls gymnastics, 4 p.m., state, Dickinson High School. 

Saturday, Feb. 29 

• Boys swimming, time TBD, regionals, Jamestown High School. 

• Girls ice hockey, time TBD, state, Scheels Arena. 

• Boys ice hockey, time TBD, state, Scheels Arena. 

• Girls gymnastics, 1 p.m., state, Dickinson High School. 

Thursday, March 5

• Girls basketball, time TBD, regionals, Bismarck Civic Center. 

• Boys basketball, time TBD, regionals, Bismarck Civic Center. 

