BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - Feb. 11, 2022

Friday, Feb. 11

• Girls wrestling, 4 p.m., Jamestown, Jamestown High School

• Boys swimming, 5 p.m., triangular, Mandan Aquatic Center.

• Girls gymnastics, 6 p.m., meet, Dickinson High School.

• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Fargo Davies, Fargo Davies.

• Boys basketball, 7:30 p.m., Williston, Williston High School.

Saturday, Feb. 12

• Wrestling, 9 a.m., regional, Jamestown High School.

• Boys swimming, 10 a.m., invitational, Mandan Aquatic Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

• Girls basketball, 6 p.m., Bismarck High, Bismarck High School.

• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Minot, Starion Sports Complex. Livestream: www.nducp.com.

• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Bismarck High, Bismarck High School. 

Thursday, Feb. 17

• Wrestling, TBD, state, Fargodome.

• Boys ice hockey, 7:30 p.m., regional, VFW Sports Center.

• Girls wrestling, TBD, state, TBA.

• Girls basketball, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Century, Mandan High School. Livestream on PSP Network and MHS Pep Band tentatively scheduled. 

Friday, Feb. 18

• Boys and girls wrestling, TBD, state, TBA.

