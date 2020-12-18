Braves schedule - Dec. 18, 2020

Friday, Dec. 18
• Girls gymnastics, 5:30 p.m., invitational, Starion Sports Complex.
• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Williston, Starion Sports Complex.
• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Bismarck St. Mary's, Mandan High School gymnasium.
Saturday, Dec. 19
• Girls dance and drill, TBD, invitational, Bismarck High School.
• Boys swimming, 10 a.m., invitational, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Bismarck High School, Mandan High School gymnasium.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Boys swimming, 5 p.m., Minot, Mandan Aquatic Center.
• Girls basketball, 6 p.m. Bismarck Century, Bismarck Century High School.
• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Bismarck High School, Mandan High School gymnasium.
• Girls ice hockey, 7:30 p.m., Fargo North, Fargo Coliseum.
• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Bismarck Century, Bismarck Century High School.
