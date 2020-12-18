 Skip to main content
Braves schedule - Dec. 18, 2020
BRAVES SCHEDULE

Braves schedule - Dec. 18, 2020

Friday, Dec. 18

• Girls gymnastics, 5:30 p.m., invitational, Starion Sports Complex.

• Girls ice hockey, 7 p.m., Williston, Starion Sports Complex.

• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Bismarck St. Mary's, Mandan High School gymnasium.

Saturday, Dec. 19

• Girls dance and drill, TBD, invitational, Bismarck High School.

• Boys swimming, 10 a.m., invitational, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Bismarck High School, Mandan High School gymnasium.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

• Boys swimming, 5 p.m., Minot, Mandan Aquatic Center.

• Girls basketball, 6 p.m. Bismarck Century, Bismarck Century High School.

• Wrestling, 7 p.m., Bismarck High School, Mandan High School gymnasium.

• Girls ice hockey, 7:30 p.m., Fargo North, Fargo Coliseum.

• Boys basketball, 7:45 p.m., Bismarck Century, Bismarck Century High School.

