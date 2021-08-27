Braves schedule - Aug. 27, 2021

Saturday, Aug. 28
• Girls volleyball, 9 a.m., invitational, Century High School.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Girls golf, 10 a.m., JV/varsity (top 10) invitational, Riverwood Golf Course.
• Girls golf, 10 a.m., JV invitational, Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
• Boys tennis, 4:15 p.m., Legacy High School, Mandan Middle School.
• Boys soccer, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck High School, Dacotah Centennial Park, Mandan.
Thursday, Sept. 2
• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., Bismarck High School, Mandan High School gymnasium.
• Boys soccer, 7:30 p.m., Century, Bismarck Community Bowl.
Friday, Sept. 3
• Boys cross country, 11 a.m., invitational, Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
• Girls cross country, 11 a.m., invitational, Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
• Boys tennis, 1 p.m., West Fargo, Mandan Middle School.
• Football, 7 p.m., Bismarck St. Mary's, St. Mary's Central High School.