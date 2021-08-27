 Skip to main content
Braves schedule - Aug. 27, 2021
Saturday, Aug. 28

• Girls volleyball, 9 a.m., invitational, Century High School. 

Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Girls golf, 10 a.m., JV/varsity (top 10) invitational, Riverwood Golf Course.

• Girls golf, 10 a.m., JV invitational, Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

• Boys tennis, 4:15 p.m., Legacy High School, Mandan Middle School.

• Boys soccer, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck High School, Dacotah Centennial Park, Mandan.

Thursday, Sept. 2

• Girls volleyball, 7 p.m., Bismarck High School, Mandan High School gymnasium. 

• Boys soccer, 7:30 p.m., Century, Bismarck Community Bowl. 

Friday, Sept. 3

• Boys cross country, 11 a.m., invitational, Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

• Girls cross country, 11 a.m., invitational, Mandan Municipal Golf Course. 

• Boys tennis, 1 p.m., West Fargo, Mandan Middle School. 

• Football, 7 p.m., Bismarck St. Mary's, St. Mary's Central High School. 

