Braves cap WDA with convincing win over BHS

Jayden Arenz, the lone senior in the lineup for the Braves, surrendered just five games to Isaiah Koch.

Jared Christen, just a seventh-grader, dropped just one game in an impressive performance at No. 4 singles.

"He played well tonight," Paul Christen said of his son. "I don't want to say he's been up and down this season, it's just more he's starting to figure things out. He's being a little more aggressive trying to end points instead of just staying in it, waiting for the other guy to make a mistake."

Frank won the first set at No. 5 singles 6-0. Roger Karalus of BHS got three games in the second, but that was it.

"Colin's been coming along. He played well tonight and has been getting more and more consistent with each match," Christen said. "Jared, Colin and Kalob hadn't played varsity before this year. It takes a little time, but I think with all three of them they're getting more comfortable and consistency comes along with that."

Arenz and Anton Kozojed dropped the first set at No. 2 doubles to Karalus and Trystan Fernandez, but came all the way back to pull out a three-set win, 6-4, and 6-3.