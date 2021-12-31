Bottineau, Glen Ullin-Hebron advance to semis

It took a quarter for the Bottineau Braves to get their legs under them Monday in the first round of the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

Arriving in town without their head coach and just in time to check into a hotel and get to the Mandan High School gym, the Braves used a big second-quarter run and went on to beat Wilton-Wing 73-59 to earn a berth in tonight’s semifinals.

By game time, head coach Kevin St. Claire should be there. He was unable to fly into Bismarck on Monday and had to drive from Fargo. Assistant coach Zach Keller took his place Monday and improved to 2-0 all-time.

“I’m 2-0 and I’m retiring,” Zeller said afterward.

It took some juggling just to get the Braves here. Originally scheduled to play New Salem-Almont at 4:30 p.m., travel issues due to the winter storm that blew through the state Sunday and into Monday prompted a schedule change and Bottineau wound up in the nightcap.

Had the change not been made, the Braves would not have been able to get to Mandan on time.

“Honestly, that doesn’t really affect this group of kids,” said Keller, who is head football coach at Bottineau. “It’s a scrappy, smart group of kids.”

Keller had praise for the tournament committee’s willingness to work with the team.

“We have a lot of rural kids and they never would have got out,” Keller said.

It wasn’t the first time this season Bottineau experienced travel issues. Keller said the team had mechanical issues on the way to a football game this fall and dealt with a delay. “That was the best game we played all year,” Keller said.

The Braves, especially sophomore guard Carson Haerer, put all that travel stuff behind them. Haerer had three 3-pointers and 25 points to lead all players. Gabe Nero and Ryder Pollman had 11 points apiece and Trasen Pollman added 10.

The game was tied 15-15 after one quarter, but the second quarter belonged to the Braves, who outscored Miners 26-9 to take a 41-24 lead into the break.

The Miners took the early lead on Gage Schuh’s 3-pointer three minutes into the game. But a 6-0 run by Bottineau put the Braves back in front. The last 1:53 of the quarter featured four lead changes and Landyn Miller’s basket with 18 seconds left tied the game at 15-all.

Haerer led the way in the pivotal second quarter. He scored 12 points – all in succession – for the Braves during an 18-4 run.

Wilton-Wing’s Dontaye Fetzer had a 3-pointer waved off at the first-half buzzer.

Cael Hilzendeger tried to rally the Miners, who trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half. He scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Trey Koski added 10 of his 16.

But the deficit was too much and the Miners never got closer than nine points in the final quarter.

Landyn Miller had 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half for Wilton-Wing.

Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Linton-HMB 53

In a game that featured 13 lead changes, the only one that mattered was the last one with 5:57 left to play on an old-fashioned three-point play by Glen Ullin-Hebron junior forward Damian Gerving.

Seconds after Riley Richter’s 3-pointer put the Lions on top 42-41, Gerving responded with a drive to the basket and was fouled by Richter. The bucket and the free throw put the Bearcats on top to stay, 44-42.

It was close down the stretch, but Glen Ullin-Hebron had an answer for everything the Lions threw at them.

Kanyon Unruh and Tyus Thomas had 3-pointers and Gunnar Remboldt added a three-point play to help withstand a late Linton-HMB charge.

Unruh finished the night with 15 points and Gerving added 13.

The Bearcats led early but Linton-HMB took its first lead on Landon Bosch’s put-back with 3:50 to play in the first quarter. Over the next eight minutes, the lead changes hands eight times.

The Lions went up 29-27 to open the second half but the Bearcats responded with eight straight points. The Lions led only one more time in the game.

Grant Bosch led a balanced Linton-HMB office with 12 points. Trace King had 11 and Landon Bosch added 10.

