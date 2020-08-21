Big field, big win for Bismarck Legends driver Papke

Bismarck driver Drew Papke has a passion for racing, but he wonders if he hasn't been overdoing it lately. Maybe, but he says the lure is irresistible.
"Between Modifieds and Legends we've probably raced 20 times," he said Friday night after taking the checkered flag in the Legends feature at Dacotah Speedway. "That's a little more than I'd like to, but the last month we've been on a roll, and when you're on a roll you want to keep going."
Papke started out the season in Modifieds, but moved back to Legends after crashing his car in Dickinson.
Since returning to Legends, he's been a terror.
"Since I came back to Legends I've raced 15 nights and won 13 of 15 (features)," he said.
The Mandan racetrack drew a hefty 113 cars on Friday, 31 of them in the Legends class. Securing feature wins in addition to Papke were Marlyn Seidler of Underwood in Modifieds, Hunter Domagala of Bismarck in Street Stocks, Daniel Kaseman of Wishek in Hobby Stocks and Ken Sandberg of Bismarck in Sport Compacts.
At age 27, Papke has been racing 15 years, the first five in go-carts.
His decade in Legends has been productive, to say the least.
"We've been racing 10 years in Legends. We've had a lot of success and learned a lot of things. Last year was a stellar year," he said. "We won 24 of 31 (events) and won the national points championship for the second time."
So Papke decided to up the ante by diving into the deep end of the pool.
"I was ready for a new challenge. That's why we moved to Modifieds. ... We kept the Legends car to run in special events."
Papke wasn't an immediate smash in Modifieds, but he felt he was doing OK for a rookie, until a trip to Southwest Speedway in Dickinson.
"I had a pretty bad wreck in Dickinson and the car wasn't salvageable. ... We're now in the process of rebuilding the ($40,000) car. We'd like to get it on the track by the end of the year or next year. ... You could just say I've got an itch to run that car," he observed.
Papke is self-employed, operating All-Season Outdoor, and is self-sponsored on the track. Without unlimited funds at his disposal, he said Legends was a good fit.
"I don't have a sponsor, and Legends is a great class for that. It's affordable to run and a competitive class," he noted.
Papke said Friday's victory was especially satisfying with so many cars from across the state in the field. He said the weather had something to do with the 31-car Legends turnout.
"Fargo rained out. They race Friday nights," he said.
"Tonight was a good night to run here," he added. "There were a lot of people here. The stars were aligned, I guess. ... Winning with 31 cars, that's a big night."
It was also a big night for Seidler, Underwood's 67-year-old racing wonder.
Friday's Modified feature win was the 97th such victory for Seidler, leaving him just three short of his goal of 100. A measure of Seidler's durability is his relationship to the Mandan track.
"We won the first (points) championship here 30 years ago," he said, harking back to the speedway's inaugural season.
Seidler, who placed third in his heat race, started the Modified feature on the sixth row. He moved to the front of the feature midway through the 25-lap race. Crist Pittenger of Bismarck led the first seven laps before surrendering first place to Scott Gartner of Jamestown. Seidler overtook Gartner on the 12th circuit of the Mandan track.
Hunter Domagala continued a hot streak by claiming his fourth straight Street Stock feature at Mandan, a run that includes a Governor's Cup victory earlier this month.
Kaseman, who earned his first hobby stock feature victory earlier this year at his home track in Wishek, won for the first time in Mandan.
There are three auto racing shows remaining on the racing schedule at Dacotah Speedway this season. The next program is scheduled on Aug. 21. The season championships run Aug. 28 and the Oktoberfest race is scheduled for Oct. 2.
