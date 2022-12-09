 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BHS leads local teams in Mandan

120322-spt-wrestle1.jpg

Mandan's Blake Opp, right, spins on Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis during their heavyweight match last Friday at the Mandan Lions Tournament.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

While hardly indicative of the eventual result of any team's season, the Mandan Lions wrestling tournament is a good early testing ground for local talent.

On the boys side, South Dakota teams (Sturgis 312, Pierre T.F. Riggs 278) took the top two spots. Bismarck edged past Century late for third with 242 points.

"It was a mixed bag," Bismarck coach Mark Lardy said. "We had some good performances, but there were some areas where we left points on the board. Overall it's good to be out competing and being able to evaluate guys and seeing where we need to improve in our first tournament of the year."

Five Bismarck High wrestlers found themselves in the top three of their weight classes.

Tate Olson (152 pounds) and LJ Araujo (160) took home first place in their weight classes, beating Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis in a 7-2 decision and Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens in a 10-0 decision, respectively.

"Tate's performance was great, he wrestled well this tournament," Lardy said. "He's looking to do things right this year, he's asking good questions and wants to improve his skills. He had five pins on the weekend, and that's a good performance from him.

"LJ did a great job beating the kid out of South Dakota. Beating him 10-0 was a statement win, he basically smothered him."

Ayden Schlafman (220) and Hudson Egeberg (120) reached the championship match in their weight classes, but were unable to top Zak Juelfs of Sturgis and Joey Enzminger of Legacy.

"Schlafman is a gutsy wrestler who has a good motor," Lardy said. "You never have to be worried about him not being excited or up for a match and he wrestled well. Hudson has wrestled Enzminger three times in the last week, with the dual against Legacy, then Friday night in pool play, and again in the championship.

"Those two will be back and forth all year, they wrestled in the same club at Matpac so they're very familiar with each other."

Sam Larson (heavyweight) won a battle for third place with a 2-1 victory over Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis, after taking a tough pin to Joshua Rydberg of T.F. Riggs in the semifinal.

"Sam Larson with the third was great," Lardy said. "He took some lumps but he wrestled well in that final match."

The Demons might have pushed harder for a first-place finish, or jumping T.F. Riggs for second, had a pair of starters in their lineup not been out for the tournament.

"Ben DeForest was expected back in the lineup, but he got sick and missed school so we didn't have him wrestle," Lardy said. "Carson Lardy was a similar situation, he got sick and we pulled him out of the tournament on Friday. Hopefully we'll have them from here on out."

In total, Bismarck-Mandan teams won seven firsts, five seconds and five thirds, with all three of Legacy, Century and Bismarck having five top-three finishes.

Kaden DeCoteau (138) and Brayden Morris (145) won for Century and Joey Enzminger (120) and Jesse Thompson (132) won for Legacy. Marquis Richter of Mandan took second in the host team's lone top-three effort. Jaxyn Richter took home a first at 170 for St. Mary's.

"There's a lot of talent in the Bismarck-Mandan area and it showed up (this weekend)," Lardy said. "Two that stood out to me were Brayden Morris of Century and Clark Thompson of Legacy (both wrestled at 145), they both were hard wrestlers to face.

"It's fun to watch all the young talent in the area."

Legacy girls place second

Behind first-place finishes from Alicia Kenfack (105 pounds), Phoenix Lindseth (190), and Jacey Lindseth (250), Legacy's girls wrestling team took second place at the Mandan Lions tournament.

Finishing 34 points back of first-place Pierre T.F. Riggs (241), Legacy's 207 team points were well ahead of Bismarck's 168 for third.

The Sabers also earned top-three finishes from Elizabeth Youboty (2nd, 110), Aleiya Cullinan (2nd, 135), and Hanna Ryberg (2nd, 145).

Three other local wrestlers earned first-place finishes. Bismarck's Julia Araujo (115), Century's Rei Ogden (125), and Mandan's Alexis Storsved (170) pin-swept their way to titles in their weight classes.

Century and Mandan tied for eighth with 78 points apiece.

Bismarck's Brinley Buechler lost in the heavyweight title match to Jacey Lindseth, with Morgan Harvey of Century earning third.

Keeley Kainoa and Brooklyn Lafrenz of Mandan were second and third at 100 pounds. Bismarck's Cambrie Feist (130), Paige Baumgartner (140), and Madison Reems (145) all took third in their weight classes.

MANDAN LIONS TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Mandan Middle School

Team results

1. Sturgis (S.D.) 312. 2. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs 278. 3. Bismarck 242. 4. Century 238. 5. Rapid City Stevens (S.D.) 206. 6. Legacy 185. 7. St. Mary’s 114. 8. Hettinger 105. 9. Devils Lake 50. 10. Killdeer 43. 11. Mandan 31.

Points by team

Sturgis (312): Korbin Bunch 41, Teryn Zebroski 30, Tegan Zebroski 19, Dee Daniels 8, Beau Peters 13, Theyne Elshere 24, Maverick Simons 17, Kalvin Ketelsen 33.5, Kelson Dirk 4, Reese Jacobs 40.5, Aiden Werlinger 29, Zak Juelfs 36, Dakarai Osborne 17.

T.F. Riggs (278): Jacob Mason 21, Alex Oedekoven 26, Lincoln Schoenhard 18.5, Rowdy Menning 8, Tristan Spencer 23.5, Hudson Shaffer 9, Jaxon Ducheneaux 4, Deegan Houska 21, Chase Carda 15, Trey Lewis 26, Chance Carda 36, Gavin Stotts 33, Elijah Boutchee 21, Joshua Rydberg 40.

Bismarck (242): Cade Nieuwsma 11, Hudson Egeberg 23.5, Landon McMahen 18, Ty Sanders 16.5, Dylan Kostelecky 13, Tate Olson 38, LJ Araujo 34, Matt Steckler 3, James Nagel 21, Tyrus Jangula 22, Bridger Owens 20, Ayden Schalfman 21, Sam Larson 17.

Century (238): Grady Iverson 19, Tristan Martin 7, Riley Stair 4, Ethan Kuntz 15, Brody Ferderer 21, Kaden DeCoteau 39.5, Brayden Morris 32, Braxtyn Fisher 18, Jax Gums 11, Cole Radenz 20.5, Darion Bitz 12, Grant Carlson 9, Olav Taylor 25, Isaiah Kwandt 17, Lykken Parlett 2, Jacob Burckhard 8.

Rapid City Stevens (206): Max Schoenhard 31.5, Shea Richter 22, Brayden Collins 13, Corbin Zent 22, Jacob Williams 15, Aidan Callan 5, Brayden Voorhees 2, Ezekiel Duran 3, Dillian Wornkey 19, Talan Lunders 2, Corter Doney 26, Graydon Bakke 13, Ayden Kellogg 23, Tanner VanScoy 17, Ayden Schoeberl 11, Kaiden Strong 15.

Legacy (185): Nicolas Enzminger 25, Walker Sabot 9, Joey Enzminger 27.5, Jesse Thompson 35, Clark Thompson 23.5, Justice Backman 27, Brett Miller 9, Lincoln Lemar2, Hayden Stymeist 15, Carter Johnson 15, Haaken Jacobsen 17, Treyson Renken 6.

St. Mary’s (114): Carson Mosset 11.5, Jacoby Grimm 8, Colin Steidler 16, Tyler Heen 12, Charles Richter 17, Colby Hollenbeck 8, Harrison Grad 10, Jaxyn Richter 33.5, James Marks 15.

Hettinger (105): Riley Hasbrouck 15, Kyler Schalesky 11, Tanner Defoe 28, Jaron Frank 27, Devin Greff 2, Tristan Pekas 18, Nick Anderson 4.

Devils Lake (50): Tucker Bennett 15, Owen Lindstrom 35.

Killdeer (43): Jack Bohmbach 4, Elijah Ramos 3, Noah Jepson 4, Dane Jepson 4, Ben Roundy 28.

Mandan (31): Alec Mutchelknaus 2, Blaine Hoff 2, Marquis Richter 27.

GIRLS

At Bismarck High

Team results

1. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs 241. 2. Legacy 207. 3. Bismarck 168. 4. Spearfish (S.D.) 143. 5. Minot 131. 6. Fargo 108. 7. Rapid City Stevens (S.D.) 82. T-8. Century and Mandan, 78. 10. Sturgis (S.D.) 56. 11. Hettinger 45. 12. Dickinson 32. 13. Hazen-Beulah 29.

Points by team

T.F. Riggs (241): Londyn Allen-Hunsacker 16, Shaylee Speck 16, Sydney Uhrig 30, Lexie Hillmer 13, Kezrey Benning 13, Dani Ringstmeyer 24, Gianna Stangeland 22, Abbi Lewis 26, Ireland Templeton 26, Mary Mehlhaff 18, Marlee Shorter 24, Kyanne Traversie-Johnson 13.

Legacy (207): Emily Youboty 15, Alicia Kenfack 26, Elizabeth Youboty 20, Sophia Johnson 12, Adrian Steidler 8, McKenna Zietz 1, Morgan Schneider 15, Aleiya Cullinan 20, Keeley Schiermeister 8, Hanna Ryberg 16, Summer Hanna 8, Phoenix Lindseth 32, Jacey Lindseth 26.

Bismarck (168): Izzy Owens 9, Maggie Thielges 11, Julia Araujo 30, Bailey Schmitt 8, Cambrie Feist 21, Taeghan Rittenbach 13, Paige Baumgartner 17, Madison Reems 13, Lexi Beckler 12, Cambree Anderson 16, Brinley Buechler 18.

Spearfish (143): Nevaeh Foster 6, Haven Baker 15, Madelyn Schlup 10, Maraia Kruske 26, Candice Matsuda 14, Mathilde Matsuda 15, Jillian Heisler 7, Taylor Graveman 30, Jayden Werlinger 12, Marlee Heltzel 8.

Minot (131): Ella Brown 5, Monica Boakye 9, Elizabeth Mortensen 6, Martha Ward 17, Hallie Nash 15, Kylee Yetter 14, Riley Hanson 10, Payton Russell 15, Haleigh Carr 13, Arianna Aguilar 17, Kiera Aguilar 10.

Fargo (108): Jamelia Ofori 2, Taya Laidlaw 1, Kaylee Narmah 3, Sanie Gayflor 22, Lucy Czarnowski 7, Avery Mohr 32, Isabelle Julian 14, Webeline Naklen 7, Bailey Mcintyre 3, Koiline Govergo 17.

Rapid City Stevens (82): Kiara Fields 2, Trinity Duran 15, Cassandra Witte 13, Hazel Bodell 3, Mikaila Thieschafer 4, Marieda Kalahar 22, Jenna Morrow 11, Kadie Mendel 2, Tailie Brehm 10.

Century (78): Sydney Narloch 5, Bailey Ferderer 12, Ella Wald 8, Rei Ogden 30, Cadence Cook 8, Morgan Harvey 15.

Mandan (78): Keeley Kainoa 22, Robyn Albitre 2, Kal Kroh 11, Alexis Storsved 32, Omoyewmese Igiehon 11.

Sturgis (56): Brooklyn Baird 28, Madison Snyder 20, Trinity Davis 8.

Hettinger (45): Jennifer Verdin 29, Ellie Roseland 16.

Dickinson (32): Harper Boettcher 10, Natalie Meyer 12, Dilcia Contreras 1, Karinna Walker 5, Kolbi McElwain 3, Natalia Kessel 1.

Hazen-Beulah (29): Tommi Johnson 4, Kiley Cline 22, Riley Cline 3.

