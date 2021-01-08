Berg's two goals give Mandan girls its third win

Devils Lake goaltender Molly Black's save percentage ranks with the best in the state. And on Dec. 29 it actually improved to .941.
However, Black, a senior, found herself on the losing end again, dropping a 2-1 decision to Mandan at the Starion Sports Complex while stopping 42 of 44 shots. So her statistics line looks like a misprint -- 3.00 goals-allowed average, .941 save percentage and an 0-5 record.
"She's been their goalie for five years, four for sure. She's a premier goalie," Mandan head girls hockey coach Ben Hertz said.
Goals were at a premium on Dec. 29 with Mandan holding a 1-0 lead until a wild 11th-hour conclusion.
Mandan's Maci Berg, a sophomore defenseman, scored with 76 seconds to play on a 2-on-0 breakaway, converting a nifty pass from freshman forward Kenlee Edland who head-manned the puck.
Jayli Wandler, Mandan's junior goalie, lost her shutout bid with 25 seconds to play when Devils Lake senior forward Hannah Houle poked in a rebound.
That goal irked Hertz.
"There was a scrum in front and we gave up a goal. That's not the way the game is played. We're a young team and we lost track of where we were for a little while," he said.
Devils Lake coach Rob McIvor pulled Black at that point, but Wandler fended off a shot by Ashlynn Abrahamson, which proved to be the final attempt of the game.
Berg scored the game's first goal at 4:57 of the second period, charging in from the neutral zone and beating Black low to her stick side on a blast from the top of the slot.
Berg's second goal, which proved to be the game-winner, was a thing of beauty, set up by a precision pass from Edland. The play began with the Braves breaking out of their own end.
"(Edland) took off and had pressure on her. She saw me open and passed ahead to me, and I got a breakaway," Berg said.
Again, Berg scored low to the left side of the net.
Mandan thoroughly dominated the first two periods with wide territorial and shot advantages. Through two periods the Braves had outshot the Firebirds 34-7.
Devils Lake, which has only five players from the top three grades, sprang to life in the third period, challenging Wandler with eight shots.
Protecting a 1-0 lead, Wandler survived a three-shot flurry that ended with 4:44 to play. The Firebirds had only three shots on net the rest of the way.
Berg said Black can give an opposing team fits.
"She's really good with her glove. It's really hard to get a puck past her," Berg observed.
Mandan, which was playing three players short due to a concussion, quarantine and injury, upped its record to 3-2-0-1 with the win, good enough for seven points in the statewide standings. The two setbacks were a sudden-death overtime loss to Bismarck and a 4-3 loss to Fargo Davies. Between those two losses, the Braves defeated Williston 4-1 and Dickinson 8-0.
"We're just a couple of mistakes from being undefeated," Hertz noted. "We've played good team hockey. We've moved the puck pretty well, and the effort and determination of the girls has made a big difference."
Hertz said playing three one-goal games in the first two weeks of the season has enhanced his team's development.
"One hundred percent. From just the sheer confidence that they can compete, and contending for the whole three periods," he noted.