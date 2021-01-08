Berg's two goals give Mandan girls its third win

Berg scored the game's first goal at 4:57 of the second period, charging in from the neutral zone and beating Black low to her stick side on a blast from the top of the slot.

Berg's second goal, which proved to be the game-winner, was a thing of beauty, set up by a precision pass from Edland. The play began with the Braves breaking out of their own end.

"(Edland) took off and had pressure on her. She saw me open and passed ahead to me, and I got a breakaway," Berg said.

Again, Berg scored low to the left side of the net.

Mandan thoroughly dominated the first two periods with wide territorial and shot advantages. Through two periods the Braves had outshot the Firebirds 34-7.

Devils Lake, which has only five players from the top three grades, sprang to life in the third period, challenging Wandler with eight shots.

Protecting a 1-0 lead, Wandler survived a three-shot flurry that ended with 4:44 to play. The Firebirds had only three shots on net the rest of the way.

Berg said Black can give an opposing team fits.

"She's really good with her glove. It's really hard to get a puck past her," Berg observed.