Berger shows no signs of slowing down

With each title Chad Berger wins, it seems to only make the fire burn hotter for the next.

Recently crowned the PBR's Stock Contractor of the Year for 12th time, and ninth in a row -- both records -- the Mandan bull man shows no signs of slowing down.

After hosting his 22nd annual event in Bismarck last weekend in front of large crowds at the Event Center, Berger's prime beef will be as busy as ever this week. Berger's bulls were bucking in Clear Lake, South Dakota on Wednesday and will be in Belcourt on Friday and Binford on Saturday.

After that, it's Mandan Rodeo Days, which he called "my baby."

Berger shared this year's top award with D&H Cattle Company, but there's no dispute who's No. 1.

"This year was as hard as any. It was really tough competition," said Berger, who typically puts on 14 PBR events per summer. "When you're on top, there's a bunch of people trying to knock you off.

"To get there is one thing, to stay there is another. We've been there nine years in a row, that's quite a feat in itself."

Berger's eye for top bovine talent is renowned, but plenty of elbow grease has gone into building his dynasty.

"Well, we work our fannies off. That's number one," he said. "I got a great team around me. We work hard every year to win, we want to keep it going. We do the very, very best we can. If we win, we win. If we come up short, I guess we come up short, but it ain't because we didn't try."

The Stock Contractor of the Year award is voted on by those would know best -- the bull riders.

"It's an honor. PBR's only been around about 30 years. Nobody else has even come close to winning 12 times," Berger said. "I guess I'm just trying to make history in the PBR.

"When I'm done and gone, we'll see if someone else can beat it, but I want to be number one when I quit."

While it's very early in the new year, the 2022 award was handed out May 22 in Fort Worth Texas at the PBR World Finals, Berger's pen remains stacked with top talent.

Pookie Hollar is currently ranked No. 5 in the world standings, while Night Hawk is No. 7. Night Hawk could be next in line among legendary Berger bulls, with the likes of Smooth Operator and Pearl Harbor. Night Hawk was named top bull at the PBR World Finals and at the two-day team event in Bismarck over the weekend.

WSM’s Jive Turkey (No. 12), Drago (No. 15), and Sky Harbor (No. 16) also are ranked highly. But there's plenty of quantity to go with the quality. Berger typically hauls between 70 and 90 bulls to shows.

Needless to say, the dynasty shows no signs of slowing down.

"We're gonna keep after it because we love it," Berger said. "When you're out there on the road sometimes the days get long, but when you love what you're doing it ain't work. It's too much fun, so we're just gonna keep on going."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.