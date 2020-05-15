Berger, PBR's premier stock contractor, to undergo 'big' heart surgery

Getting people comfortable in the stands will be part of the pandemic recovery. In fact, one of the hardest things on the horizon will be getting people to trust being around other people once the all-clear is given.

Berger was poised for another year like the previous six, all of which ended with him taking home stock contractor of the year honors. His stock, which includes 2019 YETI World Champion bull Smooth Operator, is among the hardest to ride and top-scoring bulls in any pen.

“We did all we could do,” Berger said. “We had the bull of the finals and the bull of the year and won our ninth stock contractor of the year award.”

Smooth Operator hasn’t been ridden in 2020 and has a streak of 14 straight buck-offs. He has a 93 percent buck-off rate and is third in the world standings. Stretch and Safety Meeting are currently 16th and 17th in the rankings.

In the most recent PBR event in Guthrie, Okla., Berger had five bulls in finals and none were covered for the full eight seconds. In rounds leading up to the finals, four went out, and two produced scores of 87.5 and 90.75. Soup in a Group produced the top score of the event.