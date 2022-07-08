Berger, Dakota Rodeo Company provide top stock for Mandan Rodeo Days

Mandan Rodeo Days is well known for drawing the best cowboys and cowgirls. A big part of that is the top stock they get to ride.

Chad Berger and Dakota Rodeo Company handle the animal side of the rodeos thousands of spectators have seen over the July Fourth weekend.

"This has gotten to be one of the greatest rodeos in the country over the Fourth of July," Berger said. "A big rodeo like this, no stock contractor in the world could put it on themselves. I have to make sure every rider has a good horse, so I've got stock coming from Texas, Canada, South Dakota, and I'm probably forgetting a few others.

"I've got horses coming from Spain to Maine, to make sure this is a high-quality rodeo."

The annual Mandan rodeo is in Berger's blood.

"I've been affiliated with the Mandan rodeo since I was about 6 years old," Berger said. "I rode in the Mandan rodeo for many years, and now I'm back providing stock. I was born here and I'm gonna die here."

Berger and Dakota Rodeo Company, which Berger runs alongside Joe Simon, has been the stock contractor for Mandan's Rodeo Days for close to a decade.

"It takes about 120 horses and about 70 head of bulls," he said. "Mandan's becoming one of the biggest rodeos in the country on the Fourth of July, they've built it up a long ways."

While Berger provides the bulls, he needs help with the horses.

"The Mandan rodeo pays me to bring in stock, that's my job," Berger said. "You have to have a lot of (horses) to put a rodeo like this on. The Fourth of July is the toughest time too because there's so many rodeos, so I have to pay a premium to get the good bucking horses to Mandan."

The horses themselves are the reason so many are needed for a single rodeo.

"Just about every horse here is bucked one time," Berger said. "There are a few campaigners, seasoned horses that can take two (buckings), so we buck them on the second and the fourth to give them a day off.

"But there's only about eight to 10 of them, the other 90 are getting bucked one time then get rested for a week or two and go again."

Berger makes a comparison of the horses to other athletes in how they have to be treated in order to keep the best horses going as long as possible.

"They have to be treated like athletes," Berger said. "You can buck them too much and they'll get sore and quit. There's not a stock contractor alive that will abuse an animal. The only way these animals work for you is if you work for them, and you have to take good care of them.

"Every one of these guys here thinks more of them animals than anything else."

Despite the difficulties of bringing in horses during this time of the year, Berger still has bigger dreams for the future of rodeo in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

"Mandan is going to get bigger and better," Berger said. "My dream is to have a 10-day rodeo, have celebrations with everybody around here, make people want to come to Mandan all day long and spend money here.

"These rodeo club guys, I believe they have that vision, so look for bigger and better things in Mandan."

That continued growth will coincide with new rodeo facilities being built right next door to the current grounds at Dacotah Speedway.

"It's going to be a state of the art arena," Berger said. "It'll have covered grandstands on both sides of the arena. People won't have to be worried about the weather and staying home with a covered grandstand. I'm so proud they got this done.

"We'll have people from all over the country wanting to see the new arena and see the rodeo and looking for big things."