Berger boasts the best pen in the PBR yet again

He’s back. And so are 19 of his orneriest friends.

After taking a year away from the Professional Bull Riders World Finals for medical reasons, 10-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger is heading back to Las Vegas on Wednesday with a pen that’s almost as impressive as the Mandan legend himself.

“I’ve got more bulls going than anybody else again,” Berger says with the same pride he has had since his run of Stock Contractor of the Year titles began a decade ago. “I think this is as good as my pen has ever been. I’ve had up to 36 go, but they’re taking less bulls.”

The best bull riders in the world will compete on the best bulls Nov. 3-7 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The event will move to Fort Worth, Texas, in 2022. Berger hopes to leave Sin City with a couple more awards, including an 11th contractor of the year and a Finals champion bull.

Maybe that will be Pookie Holler. In 14 outs, Pookie has dispatched 13 in an average time of 3.11 seconds. Only Keyshawn Whitehorse has bested Pookie, scoring a 90.25 to place second by a half-point in the PBR Monster Energy Invitational.

The young bucker might be the latest in a string of famous Berger bucking bulls, while the aging veteran, two-time reigning PBR Bull of the Year Smooth Operator, will make another appearance, going in ranked 16th in the world standings. Berger is retiring the bull after these Finals.

Last November, Smooth Operator became the oldest bull to win back-to-back world titles and this November he will become the first bull to ever compete in eight PBR Finals.

“That something that’s really special,” Berger said. “Most bulls by the time they’re eight years old don’t get there anymore. This is his eighth time there. He’s having a very good year (89% buckoff rate; 3.17 average buckoff time). He’s not at the top of his game but he’s still one of the best going.”

Berger’s I’m Busted is headed back to the finals 12th in the world standings after tying Smooth Operator for bull of the finals last season.

Pookie is what Smooth used to be.

“He’s just as rank as they come. He bucks so hard, spins and whips his body around. He’s pretty awesome,” Berger said. “He’s just coming into his prime. They’re kinda like people, some hit their prime earlier and some later. They mature later just like people. When I was in the eighth grade, I couldn’t grow a whisker and there were guys with beards.”

Pookie heads into the finals the highest rated of Berger’s 19 bulls at 10th. He is still a year away from earning the big prize.

“Pookie Holler is one of the very best bulls in the world right now,” Berger said. “He’ll make a run for bull of the year next year. He could win bull of the finals, but he can’t win bull of the year this year.”

Berger missed the presentation of his 10th Stock Contractor of the Year award last fall after a bout of COVID-19 put him in the hospital for several days. He wasn’t well enough to travel. This time, he’s determined to be on hand should he win an 11th overall award and eighth in a row.

“That was real hard on me not being there last year,” Berger said. “I look forward to my bulls performing and (cowboys) winning as many rounds as they can on my bulls. I don’t have a bull that can win bull of the year, but I sure have some that can win bull of the finals.”

