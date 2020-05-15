Area sports

Mc Elwee named soccer coach
Aaron Mc Elwee, who last season coached Mandan's middle school team, is the new boys soccer coach at Mandan High School.
Mc Elwee, a native of Northern Ireland, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Mary in 2015 and a master's degree in physical education and athletic administration this year.
He was recently hired as a physical education teacher for Mandan High School, beginning next fall.
Mc Elwee played international youth soccer for Northern Ireland before moving to the United States to attend college and play soccer.
"Aaron will bring a vast amount of knowledge, experience and passion to the boys soccer program. ... He is excited to continue on the success and foundation that coach (Stephen) Weston achieved," Mandan Public Schools activities director Mark Wiest said in a prepared release.
Golf scramble fundraiser
The Bismarck Cancer Center is inviting people to participate in the Volkowitsch “social distance” golf scramble anytime from Saturday, June 13, through Saturday, June 27, at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.
The Volkowitsch Golf Scramble was started in 2010 by Loren Balkowitsch and Ryan Volk to raise money for cancer care. The inspiration behind the event is Melissa Balkowitsch, who in 2003 was diagnosed with breast cancer. The tournament has raised more than $170,000 for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation over the last 11 years.
The event typically features a day of golf, a banquet, and silent and live auctions. Tournament organizers switched the format this year to ensure safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Golfers can call the golf course to make their tee time anytime. The cost is $400 for a team of four people or $200 for a team of two. The fee covers carts, T-shirts and drink tickets.
For more information, go to www.bismarckcancercenter.com or contact Sara Kelsch at skelsch@bismarckcancercenter.com.
