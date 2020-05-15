Area sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mc Elwee named soccer coach

Aaron Mc Elwee, who last season coached Mandan's middle school team, is the new boys soccer coach at Mandan High School.

Mc Elwee, a native of Northern Ireland, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Mary in 2015 and a master's degree in physical education and athletic administration this year.

He was recently hired as a physical education teacher for Mandan High School, beginning next fall.

Mc Elwee played international youth soccer for Northern Ireland before moving to the United States to attend college and play soccer.

"Aaron will bring a vast amount of knowledge, experience and passion to the boys soccer program. ... He is excited to continue on the success and foundation that coach (Stephen) Weston achieved," Mandan Public Schools activities director Mark Wiest said in a prepared release.

Golf scramble fundraiser

