Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 25

Mandan snaps Century's streak

Mandan snapped Century's season-long winning streak in West Region golf on Friday in Minot.

The Braves edged the Patriots by one shot at Vardon Golf Club, 344-345.

Hannah Herbel claimed medalist honors for the sixth straight meet. Herbel's 74 was three strokes better than Mandan's Anna Huettl. The Braves also got a fourth-place finish from Aysia Mettler, who carded a round of 82.

Deona Roehrich (89) and Rudby Heydt (96) rounded out the Braves' winning quartet. 

Alyssa Hagerott (90) had Century's second-best score. 

Mcleod makes ace 

Rob Mcleod made a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Friday.

Mcleod aced the 178-yard No. 7 hole, using a 6-iron.

On hand to witness the shot was Tyler Sinpfenerfer.

