Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 9
Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 9

Tracy drains ace 

Stuart Tracy sank a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Sunday.

Using a 6-iron, Tracy aced the 156-yard No. 4 hole.

Witnesses were Cole Higlin, Terry Kraft, Cory Dahl and Jim Neubauer.

Municipal closes Sunday 

Mandan Municipal will be closing Sunday for the 2020 season.

Patrons can visit the Mandan Park District Facebook page and golfmandan.com for more information regarding the upcoming season.

Tee times will still be available at Prairie West Golf Course.

