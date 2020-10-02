Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 2

Changes to soccer, volleyball tourneys

Changes have been made to the WDA soccer and volleyball tournaments.

For both tournaments, games will be held at the site of the higher seeded team with the exception of the final day of the volleyball tournament.

For soccer, instead of three matches being played in Mandan on Saturday, fourth-seeded Minot will host the Dickinson/Williston winner at 1 p.m. Also Saturday, Legacy will host the Mandan/Jamestown winner at 2 p.m. at the Bowl. The championship game between Century and Bismarck also will be played at the Bowl, starting at 4:30.

In volleyball, play-in round games, quarterfinals, loser out, and semifinals will be played at the host site of the higher seed. Two state-qualifying matches and the championship match will all be played at Legacy High on Saturday, Nov. 14.

A limited number of vouchers to attend tournament matches will be provided to the participating schools. Livestreaming options for each tournament are in the works. The final day, Nov. 14, of the volleyball tournament will be broadcast on BEK Sports.

The format changes are an effort to reduce the health risks associated with COVID-19.

