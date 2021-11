Mandan's Morgan earns honor

Lucy Morgan of Mandan has been named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Goaltender of the Week.

Morgan, a junior at NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University, posted back-to-back shutouts in wins over RPI and Union last weekend.

For the season Morgan has a goals-against average of 1.11 and a .959 save percentage.

