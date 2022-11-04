Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 4 (Mandan News)

Harris signs with BSC

Mandan’s Piper Harris has signed with the Bismarck State College volleyball team.

Harris, a three-time All-West Region selection and two-time all-state player in high school for the Braves, will play back row for the Mystics.

Harris, who also plays basketball at BSC, is the daughter of Jason and Karri Harris.

“Piper’s years of varsity experience and her natural defensive presence in the back row will be a huge asset to the Mystics next fall,” said BSC head coach Kyle Kuether.

Prairie West closes

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan has closed for the season.

For more information go to golfmandan.com.