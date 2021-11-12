Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 12 (Mandan News)

Mandan building tennis dome

The Mandan Park Board at its Monday board meeting approved the construction of an indoor tennis facility to be located east of the Starion Sports Complex football practice field.

Mandan Parks and Recreation has entered a 15-year agreement with Mandan Tennis Center LLC to construct the facility.

The facility will include 41,600 square feet inside the dome, featuring six tennis courts – three of which will be multi-striped to allow for 10 pickleball courts. Outside the dome will be a 3,000-square-foot welcome center and four outdoor pickleball courts.

The dome would have the potential to host regional and state tennis tournaments, college matches, US Tennis Association-sanctioned tournaments and USA Pickleball Association-sanctioned tournaments as well as for tennis and pickleball lessons and leagues to be played in the fall, winter and spring months. It will be Mandan’s first indoor tennis facility.

The estimated completion date for the facility is the fall of 2022. For more information, visit mandanparks.com or www.mandantenniscenter.com.

