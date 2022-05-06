 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: May 6 (Mandan News)

MANDAN’S HARRIS SIGNS WITH BSC

Piper Harris of Mandan has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Harris, a 5-foot-4 guard, averaged 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the Braves her senior season.

“Piper is a true point guard that will bring unselfish play with the capability to see the floor and get her teammates involved,” Mystics coach Thai Haggin said.

Piper’s father Jason Harris was a long-time coach at Bismarck State College.

PRAIRIE WEST, MANDAN MUNICIPAL OPEN

Prairie West Golf Course and Mandan Municipal Golf Course opened last week.

At Prairie West, starting and ending times will change depending on weather and course conditions. Golf cart will be available but limited to cart paths only.

The driving range is also open and starting and closing times will change as weather allows.

At Mandan Municipal, carts will be unavailable until further notice. Starting times and ending times will change depending on weather conditions.

Tee times are available at golfmandan.com.

