Area Sports Briefs: May 21 (Mandan News)

Three selected

Sydney Gustavsson, Taylor Leingang, both of Mandan, and Tymber Boldt of Flasher have been selected to play in all-star series.

Gustavsson was named to the West squad roster for the fifth annual Scheels softball all-star series. East and West all-star teams will square off in games on June 7 in Bismarck and June 8 in Casselton.

Leingang and Boldt were named to the West team for the 2021 Optimist All-Star Volleyball series. Games will be played on June 14 at West Fargo High School and June 15 at Century, starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.