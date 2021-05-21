Area Sports Briefs: May 21 (Mandan News)

Three selected
Sydney Gustavsson, Taylor Leingang, both of Mandan, and Tymber Boldt of Flasher have been selected to play in all-star series.
Gustavsson was named to the West squad roster for the fifth annual Scheels softball all-star series. East and West all-star teams will square off in games on June 7 in Bismarck and June 8 in Casselton.
Leingang and Boldt were named to the West team for the 2021 Optimist All-Star Volleyball series. Games will be played on June 14 at West Fargo High School and June 15 at Century, starting at 7 p.m. each night.