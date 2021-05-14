Area Sports Briefs: May 14 (Mandan News)

Mandan hosting family rodeos

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club is hosting family rodeos June 5, July 25 and Aug. 8 at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Family rodeos have four age divisions: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-14, 15 and over. Events, depending on age division, include include calf and steer riding, chute dogging, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, dummy roping, barrel racing, keyhole race, goat tying and pole bending.

Top three finishers in each event receive cash payout equal to 75% of entry fee excluding stock charges. Annual club membership of $30 for individuals and $50 for families is required to compete.

For more information contact Ida Erickson at (701) 426-7482.

Harm cited by Summit League

North Dakota State relief pitcher Parker Harm has been named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

Harm, a senior left-hander from Mandan, picked up two saves last weekend for the Bison (32-14) against Nebraska-Omaha. In two innings, Harm allowed no runs and no hits with four strikeouts.

For the season, Harm has seven saves and an earned run average of 2.33. In 27 innings, he's allowed 19 hits and struck out 47.

