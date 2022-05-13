 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: May 13 (Mandan News)

Bowling

Bailee Helm earnd $2,000 in scholarships through her achievements in bowling.

Helm earns $2K in scholarships

Bailee Helm of Mandan has earned $2,000 in scholarships through her achievements in bowling through Midway Lanes in Mandan.

Helm competed in state competitions, mother-daughter, father-son, mixed and other tournaments. She also was on the junior varsity state champion team in N.D. high school bowling.

Additionally, Helm participated in numerous fundraisers and helped coach youth bowling. 

Helm won the Eddy Bentley Scholarship ($1,000), Myles Knudson Scholarship ($650), John Job Scholarship ($200), Chad Entzel Scholarship ($100) and City Tournament Scholarship ($50). 

Helm plans to attend Bismarck State College.

