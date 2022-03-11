 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports briefs: March 11 (Mandan News)

Mandan's Chase to step down

Amanda Chase has resigned as gymnastics coach at Mandan.

Chase, the Co-West Region of the Year in 2018-19, has been with the program since it was restarted in 2012.

"I want to thank Amanda for everything she has done for the Mandan Braves gymnastics program the past 10 years. She worked extremely hard to build a solid foundation and revive the gymnastics program," Wiest said. "The past few years the program has become very competitive throughout the state. Amanda loved the girls in her program, and she absolutely enjoyed coaching the Mandan Braves.

"I appreciate everything Amanda did for the program as she will be greatly missed.”

Chase
