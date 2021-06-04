Area Sports Briefs: June 4

Felderman takes tennis title

Elizabeth Felderman defeated teammate Kate Kesler in an all-Mandan singles final at the West Region tennis tournament in Jamestown on May 29.

Sophia Felderman and Breanna Helbling took second in doubles, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Minot's Eden Olson and Sofia Egge.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Mandan defeated Minot 4-1 to win the West Region team title. The placing match did not start until after midnight when the tournament had to be moved indoors in Jamestown after rain halted play earlier on May 28.