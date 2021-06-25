Area Sports Briefs: June 20 (Mandan News)

Hohbein on all-state team

Mandan senior Trey Hohbein has been named to the Class A boys golf all-state team.

Harm honored by ABCA

North Dakota State University pitcher Parker Harm has been selected a third-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches' Association.

Harm, a senior left-hander from Mandan, was chosen as a relief pitcher. He is the first NDSU player to earn All-American status in the school's NCAA Division I era and the fifth overall in school history. Harm is the first All-American Bison pitcher.

This spring Harm appeared in 22 games and tied the school record for saves with 12, averaging a 15.08 strikeouts per nine innings. He struck out 62 batters and walked 15 in 37 inning while posting a 1.70 ERA.

Over the final month of the season, Harm appeared in eight games, surrendering just two hits in 12 shutout innings.

He ranks second in NDSU baseball history with 15 career saves and owns the all-time best strikeout ratio, 10.58 per nine innings. He appeared in 70 games for the Bison, the third-most in school history. His 190 strikeouts rank sixth.

Previously, Harm was named to the All-Summit League first team and was also selected for the league's all-tournament team.

