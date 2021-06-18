Area Sports Briefs: June 18

Borchers named to all-state team
Mandan's Andrea Borchers has been named to the Class A all-state softball team.
Borchers, a junior, was a pitcher and first baseman for the Braves.
Three players honored
Mandan placed three players on the all-state soccer team.
Senior Kylie Osborn, a midfielder, was named to the first team from the Braves, who placed fifth at the state tournament in Grand Forks and finished with a record of 11-5.
Junior forward Sarah Burgum and junior goalie Quinn Carter were named to the second team.