Area Sports Briefs: June 17 (Mandan News)

Weston resigns position

Stephen Weston has resigned as girls soccer coach at Mandan High School.

Weston, who has been a coach in the Braves' program for the past decade, led Mandan to a third-place finish at the state soccer tournament earlier this month. Weston coached the Braves to a 36-31-8 during his tenure.

“We want to thank Stephen for his work with both of our soccer programs the past 10 years, and more specifically the girls’ program," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "Stephen was instrumental in building the girls’ program and helping the team qualify for the state tournament multiple times.

"Stephen not only succeeded in wins and losses, but he did a great job of building relationships and helping kids reach their full potential. I want to wish him the best with all his future endeavors."

Mandan hockey coach resigns

Leif Mattson has resigned after five seasons as boys hockey coach at Mandan High School.

Mattson was twice named the West Region coach of the year, in 2019 and 2020.

“I want to thank Leif for his commitment and dedication to the entire Braves hockey program for the past five years,” Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. “Leif has been instrumental in developing hockey players and building a strong foundation for the program.

“The program is in great shape, for much of which the credit goes to Leif and his coaching staff. We have a healthy program with a lot of excitement going forward. I wish Leif and his family all the best as he begins his next step in his professional and personal life. He will be greatly missed.”

