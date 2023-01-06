 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 6 (Mandan News)

  • 0

Duttenhefer earns freshman honor

Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer has been named to the Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America team.

Duttenhefer, a defensive lineman for North Dakota State, ranks second on the Bison in sacks (4) and is third in tackles-for-loss (6).

Logan Kopp, a freshman at NDSU, also was named to the freshman team.

Safety Dawson Weber, left tackle Cody Mauch, fullback Hunter Luepke and defensive end Spencer Waege were named first team All-Americans by Phil Steele. Left guard Nash Jensen was named to the second team.

The Bison (12-2) face South Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.

