Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 6 (Mandan News)

Duttenhefer earns freshman honor
Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer has been named to the Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America team.
Duttenhefer, a defensive lineman for North Dakota State, ranks second on the Bison in sacks (4) and is third in tackles-for-loss (6).
Logan Kopp, a freshman at NDSU, also was named to the freshman team.
Safety Dawson Weber, left tackle Cody Mauch, fullback Hunter Luepke and defensive end Spencer Waege were named first team All-Americans by Phil Steele. Left guard Nash Jensen was named to the second team.
The Bison (12-2) face South Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.