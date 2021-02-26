Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

Mandan hosting play-in game
The Mandan girls basketball team will host Williston in a West Region tournament play-in game today at 7 p.m.
The Braves (11-9) are seeded sixth. Williston (0-19) is seeded 11th.
Tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. No passes will be accepted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today