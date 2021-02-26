 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

Mandan hosting play-in game

The Mandan girls basketball team will host Williston in a West Region tournament play-in game today at 7 p.m.

The Braves (11-9) are seeded sixth. Williston (0-19) is seeded 11th.

Tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. No passes will be accepted.

