Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 19

Gustavsson signs with Mystics

Mandan's Sydney Gustavsson has signed two national letters of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball and softball for the Mystics.

Gustavsson, a three-sport performer in high school for the Braves, will play basketball and softball for the Mystics. She also played volleyball at Mandan High.

Gustavsson brings versatility to both sports, said Thai Haggin, who coaches both basketball and softball at BSC. Gustavsson played catcher for the Braves during the 2019 softball season.

"(Sydney's) athleticism gives her the ability to play multiple positions," Haggin said of Gustavsson's softball skills.

In basketball, the 5-foot-8 Gustavsson earned All-West Region honors in 2019-20. This season, she's averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

"On the basketball court she is an athletic power forward who can make shots, rebound and create offense for others," Haggin said. "She will be a great addition to our team both offensively and defensively."

Harm is Player to Watch

Mandan's Parker Harm has been named North Dakota State's Player to Watch in the Summit League.