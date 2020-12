Mandan tops all-state list

Piper Harris and Taylor Leingang of Mandan each were named to the first-team all-state in Class A volleyball.

Leingang, a 5-10 senior, was the top hitter in the West Region with 12.4 kills per match for the Braves, who finished with a record of 17-7. Leingang also averaged 18 digs per match, ranking fifth in the conference.