Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 5 (Mandan News)

Burgard sinks ace
Randy Burgard made a hole-in-one during the Prairie West Open on Sunday in Mandan.
Using a 6-iron, Burgard aced the No. 4 hole, playing at 156 yards.
Witnesses were Derek Burr, Connor Hellman and Brett Wike.
High school rodeos start Aug. 20-21
North Dakota High School Rodeos begin Aug. 20-21 at New Salem Saddle Club.
Hosted by the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club, action starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Approximately 160 contestants will compete in bull riding, bare back riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.
People are also reading…
For more information, go to mandanhorseandsaddle.com or ndhsra.org.