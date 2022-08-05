 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 5 (Mandan News)

Burgard sinks ace

Randy Burgard made a hole-in-one during the Prairie West Open on Sunday in Mandan.

Using a 6-iron, Burgard aced the No. 4 hole, playing at 156 yards.

Witnesses were Derek Burr, Connor Hellman and Brett Wike.

High school rodeos start Aug. 20-21 

North Dakota High School Rodeos begin Aug. 20-21 at New Salem Saddle Club.

Hosted by the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club, action starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Approximately 160 contestants will compete in bull riding, bare back riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.

For more information, go to mandanhorseandsaddle.com or ndhsra.org.

