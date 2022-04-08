Area Sports Briefs: April 8 (Mandan News)

Mandan names gymnastic coach

McKenzie Swallow has been named the new head gymnastics coach at Mandan.

A 2015 Mandan High School graduate, she competed for the Braves for three years. She replaced Amanda Chase, who resigned following the 2021-22 season.

Swallow was the Recreational Coordinator and Assistant Competitive Coach with the Jamestown Gymnastics Club and is currently the head coach at Dakota Star Gymnastics in Mandan, where she competed for nine years.

“We’re excited for McKenzie to take the lead with our gymnastics program,” Mandan activities director Mark Wiest said. “She has a vast amount of gymnastics experience which will help her build on what former head coach Amanda Chase had established.”

Mandan Municipal open

Mandan Municipal Golf Course has opened for the season.

Tee times can be made at golfmandan.com.

For more information call 701-751-0692.

