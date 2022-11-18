Area sports briefs -- Nov. 18, 2022 (Mandan News)

Mandan’s Jablonski earns honor

Mandan High School’s Karsyn Jablonski was named the Class 11AA Senior Athlete of the Year on Friday at the Fargdome.

Jablonski, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Braves, had 50 catches for 1032 yards and seven touchdown receptions this season for Mandan, which went 8-3.

Jablonski and West Fargo Sheyenne’s Karter Menz, a University of Minnesota football commit, were finalists for the award.

Mandan upgrading youth diamonds

Mandan’s youth baseball diamonds and Faris Fields will be getting upgrades.

Diamond 9 will get a press box, grandstand, dugouts, back stop and fencing and be the field for the JV and Babe Ruth Teams.

Diamond 10 will get a new turf infield. Additionally, a batting cage will be installed between Diamonds 9 and 10.

Mandan Park District has committed $500,00 for upgrades at Faris Field, including two dirt infields, grass outfields on Diamonds 14 and 15. An additional $280,000 was committed to improve fencing on Diamonds 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Mandan Baseball Club and Mandan Softball Club are seeking sponsorships. For more information go to mandanbaseball.org or mandanfastpitch.com.