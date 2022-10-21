Area Sports Brief: Oct. 21 (Mandan News)

Nider named to Hall of Fame

Mike Nider of Mandan is among five officials selected for induction into the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame.

Nider registered as a wrestling official in 1985 and football in 1989. During his 35 years as a wrestling referee, he has officiated 12 state tournaments, more than 20 regionals, more than 300 duals and hundreds of regular-season tournaments, along with all four Class B regionals and the West Region tournament. He has also officiated at the college level, including an NCAA Division II national tournament in Fargo.

He also worked more than 300 varsity football games, and more than 20 playoff games. Nider continues to work at the state track meet, where he served as head official for the pole vault for the last 18 years.

Nider has also served as state deputy umpire in chief for NDUSA Softball, umpiring for 44 years, and was inducted into the McQuade Softball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Also selected for induction were Stephanie Smith of Bismarck, Tim Campbell of Fairmount, Mitch Parker of Fargo and Lynda Bertsch of Minot.