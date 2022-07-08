Area Sports Brief: July 8 (Mandan News)

Huettl finishes 38th at national tournament

Anna Huettl of Mandan finished 38th at the National High School Golf Association High School Golf National Invitational.

Huettl shot a 77 during the final round of the tournament at the Pinehurst Resort course in Pinehurst, N.C. She moved up 11 spots in the final round, finishing with a 54-hole total of 230, tied for 38th among 220 individual golfers at the tournament. She shots rounds of 77, 76 and 77 and finished 16 over par.

Jennifer Seo of Arizona shot a final-round 67, moving up five spots on the final day to claim medalist honors with a 3-under 21. Mattison Frick of Arizona was the only other golfer to break par, finishing with a 1-over 213.

Two other local golfers competed in the event.

Hannah Herbel finished in a tie for 46th place. She shot rounds of 83, 75 and 74, moving up 11 spots in the final round to finish with an 18-over par 232.

Leah Herbel, like Hannah, also shot her best round on the final day. Rounds of 82, 85 and 80 placed her in a tie for 99th place, moving up seven spots on the final day of competition.